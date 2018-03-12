The 3 traits Elon Musk, Albert Einstein and Steve Jobs have in common

Albert Einstein used this mental shift to be happier and more successful 11:54 AM ET Wed, 25 Oct 2017 | 01:01

Schilling points out that because his family moved so often — Musk went to seven different schools growing up — it was difficult for him to build strong social connections.

"Musk responded to this sense of separation by escaping into books and computer programming, ultimately writing and selling his first video game at the age of 12," Schilling says.

As for Jobs, Schilling says his strong-willed and somewhat abrasive personality made it difficult for him to sustain intimate friendships. Chrisann Brennan, Jobs' first girlfriend and mother of his first child said that even in high school, Steve was "disconnected and awkward," and that he had "a mix of genius, authenticity and emotional woodenness."

Einstein articulated at length how not belonging made him much less likely to bow to conventional wisdom and obey the norms of the academic fields, Schilling notes, even though he knew that would cause a lot of ire.

"It's a big part of why he was able to cast away Newtonian concepts that held back other scientists and enabled him to come up with scientific theories that were really revolutionary for his time," Schilling says.

As Schilling points out, Einstein once noted: "My passionate sense of social justice and social responsibility has always contrasted oddly with my pronounced freedom from the need for direct contact with other human beings and human communities. I gang my own gait and have never belonged to my country, my home, my friends, or even my immediate family, with my whole heart."

Ultimately, Schilling says their self-sufficiency made them independent thinkers who could challenge the status quo.

"Because they didn't belong to the social world, they didn't have to obey its rules, freeing them to develop bold ideas and stick with them even in the face of criticism," she says. "This highlights the value of spending some time alone, reading, writing and thinking about things that we find intrinsically interesting."