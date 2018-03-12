HR expert with 30 years of experience: Don't ask these 4 common questions in an interview

Don't ask what the next steps are, says Drexler. "Just don't do it."

First of all, the HR person doesn't work for you, he says, so they don't owe you an explanation about the next steps they will take. If they really want you to know the next steps, Drexler says they will inform you on their own.

Also, the answer is so obvious, says the HR expert. As with any interview, the next step is to compare you to other candidates and you will be contacted if the employer is interested in moving forward with your application.

Instead of wasting time asking about the next step, Drexler suggests that you say, "This interview has been fantastic and I would love working here." Then wrap up the interview with, "I look forward to hearing from you."

Treat an interview like dating, says the HR expert. You wouldn't ask a first date "What are the next steps?" Instead, you'd give it a positive spin and say, "I'm looking forward to seeing you again."

"Same thing goes for an interview," says Drexler. "It's like suggestive reasoning. I'm putting the thought in your head that you will be contacting me."