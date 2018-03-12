    ×

    Apple hits a new all-time high and briefly climbs above a $925 billion market cap

    • Shares closed less than a percent up but climbed above $182 in midday trading.
    • A market cap above $925 billion puts Apple well ahead of Alphabet and Amazon.
    • Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely.
    Apple closed at an all-time high Monday, briefly surpassing an intraday market cap of $925 billion for the first time.

    Shares closed at $181.40 — less than a percent up — but climbed above $182 in midday trading, briefly pushing the tech giant to a market cap of $925.4 billion, before closing at $922 billion.

    That puts Apple more than $100 billion ahead of the second-largest company by market capitalization, Alphabet, and more than $150 billion ahead of Amazon.

    Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely.

    --CNBC's Steve Kopack contributed to this report.

