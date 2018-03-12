Apple's Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Apple is not in the business of acquiring large companies, said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of software and services — and is thus unlikely to buy a big media company like Disney or Netflix.

"Both Netflix and Disney are great partners of ours," Cue said at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas on Monday. "Generally the history of Apple — we have not made huge acquisitions. The reason why ... it's the old Gretzky quote: "Skate to where the puck is going, not where it is."

Still, Cue did not definitively squash rumors of an Apple-Netflix tie-up. He applauded Netflix's move to embrace over-the-top streaming as the next way to get media to the masses. People are going towards app-based ways to watch content, Cue said, noting he thought of Netflix as an app.