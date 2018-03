Markets around the globe appeared positive Monday, after a report revealed Friday that the U.S. had added 313,000 jobs in February.

Despite concerns over higher interest rates, U.S. markets rallied after the report surpassed analyst expectations of 200,000 jobs.

Elsewhere, wage growth came in below market forecasts, rising 0.1 percent last month and 2.6 percent on an annualized basis.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed two declarations that would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The tariffs are expected to take effect in the coming weeks and will put a 25 percent charge on steel, and 10 percent on aluminum — Canada and Mexico, however, are exempt.

In data, the Monthly Treasury Statement is due to be released at 2 p.m. ET on Monday.