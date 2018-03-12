Cramer Remix: Kudlow is a good choice for arguing with Trump   

After CNBC's Jim Cramer broke the news that Larry Kudlow was the top candidate to replace Gary Cohn as the president's top economic advisor, he wanted to double back and explain why.

The "Mad Money" host, who worked with Kudlow for years, said on Monday that the TV personality has a certain way about making his point that is "non-confrontational, yet stern."

That demeanor could be Kudlow's ticket back to the White House, where he worked during the Reagan days, Cramer said.

"In an administration that's starved of history and institutional knowledge, he'll bring tons of it," Cramer said. "On the tariff issue specifically, our allies are going to get a friendly voice in the West Wing while our rivals will be chided, hopefully, into doing the right thing — somewhat different from the president's recent meat-axe approach to these kinds of things."

And while President Donald Trump does have a habit of changing his mind, the "Mad Money" host emphasized why a National Economic Council chief Kudlow would be good for the country.

"If he disagrees with the president, he'll state his case and then he will back down," Cramer said. "That's why I think he's a good choice: he'll be a very credible expert to argue with the president, which I believe is what Trump wants and is why I bet that Larry Kudlow gets the job."