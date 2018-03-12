First Look: Can Alex Rodriguez help former NBA star Joe Smith get back on top?

From executive producer Michael Strahan, "Back in the Game" pairs major league baseball legend and successful businessman Alex Rodriguez with Joe Smith, a former NBA #1 pick who's lost most of the 60 million dollars he made in his long career. Alex is determined to find a way to build up Joe's confidence and get him back on solid financial footing. But after years of living large, will Joe be willing to listen to his new coach?

Back in the Game premieres Tuesday, March 13 at 10P ET/PT