The best way to stay employable is to stay curious, says Bain & Co chairman

"If you're curious... it will allow you constantly to question things, to learn more about things, to connect dots," Gadiesh told CNBC's "Life Hacks Live" at YPO Edge in Singapore.

Doing that means you'll be able to grow your skill set beyond your specific job role, she said.

"Everybody becomes a specialist in the field they choose. But I do believe that if you do that you're going to get yourself trapped," Gadiesh said.

"You're also not going to be as good as if you open yourself up to understanding some other domains and being curious."

Gadiesh credited her curiosity for helping her work with diverse groups of people and becoming an effective leader.

Originally from Israel, she relocated to the U.S. to study for her MBA at Harvard Business School and is known for her role in turning around Bain & Co after a series of setbacks.

She noted that curiosity comes more naturally to some than to others, but said everybody should try to embrace it.

"It's fun for a lot of people but it's also going to be essential," she said.

Bain & Co employs some 8,000 staff and also provides employment advice to other leading businesses.

Gadiesh described automation as a "real issue" for people and businesses, and said that the ability to learn will soon be the most valuable asset.

"This education of learning how to learn, as opposed to learning a certain set of skills that you think are going to be a good set of skills for a long time, is going to become more important because the skills will change," Gadiesh noted.

