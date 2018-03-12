How Instagram helped former NFL player Tobias Dorzon find six-figure success as a personal chef

His posts of mouth-watering dishes like jerk shrimp pasta, Thai chili jerk wings and cilantro lime lamb chops eventually caught the attention of Washington Redskins player Santana Moss in 2015.

"One of his buddies followed me on Instagram and tagged him under my pics," explains Dorzon. "One day in the middle of the night I was up and just decided to start liking a bunch of Santana's pics. He just so happened to be up as well and sent me a DM asking if I was in the D.C. area."

The next day, Dorzon met with Moss at his home and demonstrated his cooking skills with an herb roasted chicken, broccolini and sweet potatoes. Moss hired him on the spot and offered Dorzon a salary five times more than what he had been making working in restaurants.

A week later, Moss took some of the food Dorzon prepared for him to the Redskins' locker room for other players to try.

"He came back and told me, 'DeSean Jackson wants you to start cooking for him and Trent Williams wants you to cook for him,'" says Dorzon. "Within a month I had five Redskins players I was cooking for."

Moss describes Dorzon as an individual with a unique flair that sets him apart from other cooks that he's encountered.

"To be honest, chef [Dorzon] has a different type of swag and confidence about his craft," says Moss. "So he made [hiring him] a no-brainer."

His work with Redskins players also helped Dorzon land other NFL clients, like Tyrod Taylor when he was with the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers' Robert Golden. He eventually developed a close relationship with Jackson, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dorzon credits Jackson with helping him to expand his client reach beyond athletes.

"With [DeSean] being from California he has a lot of connections, and he put me in a position to do stuff with so many different people," he says. "I worked with The Game and Snoop Dogg all through DeSean."