The CEO of A+E Networks, Nancy Dubuc, is stepping down and may be going to Vice

Nancy Dubuc, CEO of A+E Networks, is stepping down from her post, network executives announced Monday.

"I owe an enormous debt of gratitude to our owners at Hearst and The Walt Disney Company for their unwavering support and belief in me over my long career here," Dubuc said in a statement. "I have supreme confidence in the brave storytellers and management team at A+E and I will always be rooting for and watching proudly from the sidelines — even as I head off to my next adventure."

Dubuc has been with the network for 20 years, and did not comment on her next steps.

Dubuc is in advanced talks to succeed Vice co-founder Shane Smith as CEO of the burgeoning media group, CNBC has confirmed. Smith would stay with Vice, but in a different role, and will probably be involved in deal making and on the content side. Variety reported Dubuc's replacement earlier.

Dubuc was recently considered to lead Amazon Studios following the ouster of Roy Price, but she ultimately withdrew her name from consideration.