Oil prices sink as US shale output surges, stock market drops and Trump fires Tillerson

Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Tuesday, as a surge in U.S. shale oil output, deteriorating equity markets and another Trump administration shakeup weighed on futures.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 77 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $60.59 a barrel by 12:15 p.m. ET (1615 GMT). Brent crude futures were down 24 cents at $64.70 per barrel.

Both crude benchmarks dropped earlier on Monday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said output from shale basins would hit a new record high in April.

U.S. crude production from major shale formations is expected to rise by 131,000 bpd in April from the previous month to an all-time high 6.95 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a monthly report on Monday.

Oil prices briefly turned higher after U.S. equity markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday, but crude futures turned lower as stocks gave up their gains.

"We've been following the S&P 500 around a lot lately," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.