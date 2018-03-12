The 31-year-old CEO of $600 million RXBar once fired his own mother from the company — here's why

To turn RXBar into a half-billion-dollar company, Rahal and his childhood best friend and co-founder, Jared Smith, 32, spent countless late nights, early mornings and weekends running the business — which sells meal bars made primarily of egg whites, dates and nuts — out of Rahal's parents' Illinois basement.

"Jared and I didn't go on f---ing vacation for four years," Rahal tells CNBC Make It. "Every weekend was occupied for work, and we were on call. We were pretty intense.

"The decision to go on vacation on the weekend or take your girlfriend out to dinner, that comes second to your customers," he explains.

In an early iteration of RXBar's packaging, Rahal's cell phone number was even printed on the back, Chicago Magazine reports.

The devotion has paid off: RXBar saw $600,000 in sales in nine months of 2013 after launching, $2 million in sales during 2014 and exploded to an estimated $160 million in sales in 2017, according to the publication.