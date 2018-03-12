The 31-year-old CEO of $600 million RXBar once fired his own mother from the company — here's why

Courtesy of RXBAR
Peter Rahal at age 2, with his mother, Lynda, and Rahal and co-founder Jared Smith in 2013
"[We were] constrained, we couldn't hire anyone to do this, so Jared's mom started and my mom started," he says. But Rahal soon noticed the job wasn't being done to his standards.
"My mom just kept f---ing up and putting the front panel on the back panel, and on the back panel she'd put the front panel," he continues. "I was like 'Mom, this isn't working.'
"She wasn't getting paid so it doesn't really matter ... but she actually was fired," he says.
While that may seem harsh, Rahal says the experience was an early example of how important dedication to quality would be for RXBar's future.
"Bless her heart, she's an amazing woman, but our customers don't want to buy a product with a label that's not centered," he explains. "We don't tolerate here, as a company, mediocrity. Excellence is a value."
For Rahal, there aren't shortcuts for success: "Even if it's my mother, she's got to put the labels on straight."
