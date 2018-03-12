Tech investors in Apple and other stocks are now in the crosshairs of trade war

Derek Scissors, American Enterprise Institute resident scholar and China expert, said he also believes Apple's contractor in China employs too many Chinese citizens for the tech giant to be a direct target. Intel, as well, continues to grow in China and the Chinese "don't seem unhappy with it." However, recent reports on an Intel chip security flaw also alleged that Intel told big Chinese tech companies like Lenovo about the flaw before it told the U.S. government.
The latest turn in the Broadcom-Qualcomm saga emerged late last Friday, when a report surfaced that Intel may be considering a takeover of Broadcom.
"If had to pick a single company to see a share price drop on a US-China trade conflict, it still would be Boeing. But I think Qualcomm faces the most China-related volatility," Scissors said.
That volatility may rise or fall based on the outcome of the Trump administration's current investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. It is being directed by U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, arguably "the most powerful Trump official you've never heard of."
Section 301, arguably the most powerful piece of arcane trade law to be batted between the U.S. and Chinese tech sectors that most investors have never heard of, allows for a review of "Chinese laws, policies, and practices which may be harming American intellectual property rights, innovation, or technology development."
Lighthizer is similar to Peter Navarro — the Trump economic adviser closely associated with the steel and aluminum tariffs — in being an ideologically conservative trade hawk who embraces many protectionist stances.
Both Kennedy and Scissors said whatever comes out of that investigation will loom large in a response from China.
"Qualcomm is an obvious target," Scissors said. "They have already tried to coerce [Qualcomm] into sharing more advanced technology."
He said if Qualcomm holds fast through that, and the U.S. hits China with meaningful sanctions under 301, he wouldn't be surprised if the Chinese tell Qualcomm that their license agreements are void. If there are 301 sanctions and an ultimately, Qualcomm complies with China's demands, it would be a net win for China, he added.
"I think Qualcomm is at least as plausible, if it remains independent and doesn't cave on tech transfer," Kennedy said. But the American Enterprise Institute analyst said he wouldn't be surprised if the Chinese ultimately opt to "hit back" in a manner that wouldn't surprise, targeting agriculture and soybeans.
Scissors said that while the 301 investigation is a new and potentially serious policy change, he thinks even more potent is the CFIUS bill being considered on Capitol Hill and issued with bipartisan support from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. CFIUS — an interagency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person — blocked the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal last week.
CNBC reported on Monday morning that CFIUS was "not happy" with Broadcom's attempt to relocate its headquarters to the U.S. without telling them government in a bid to avoid deal scrutiny.
"Where it goes from here depends on how the Trump administration decides to punish the Chinese as a result of the 301 investigation," Kennedy said. "If Trump comes out with significant penalties ... one more piece on a pile of growing tensions."
Scissors view on Chinese telecom has always been the same: "Huawei and ZTE have always been unacceptable for any major role in the U.S. market."
