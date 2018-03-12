    ×

    Politics

    Trump gun proposal skips age limits, focuses on teaching educators how to use guns instead

    • President Donald Trump's administration pledged federal assistance to provide teachers with firearm training, according to NBC News.
    • Trump's proposal dropped an earlier of putting age limits in place to prevent young people from buying guns.

    The White House on Sunday pledged help from the Justice Department for training armed American teachers, but dropped an idea the president discussed earlier about age limits on gun purchases, NBC News reported.

    President Donald J. Trump speaks during a meeting with members of his Cabinet, in the Cabinet Room of the White House March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    President Donald J. Trump speaks during a meeting with members of his Cabinet, in the Cabinet Room of the White House March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    The move is part of President Donald Trump's plan to respond after 17 students were massacred at a Florida high school last month.

    Trump's administration launched a commission, chaired by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, to explore school safety measures.

    Current proposals include stronger firearm background checks, mental health programs and a recommendation that more military veterans and retired police be hired to work in schools, NBC News said.

    Such schemes are a "pragmatic plan to dramatically increase school safety," NBC quoted DeVos as saying.

    For now, the White House is not considering raising the minimum legal age to buy semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21, even though Trump publicly talked about that idea earlier this month, NBC added.

    Read NBC News' story for more details.