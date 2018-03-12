Trump gun proposal skips age limits, focuses on teaching educators how to use guns instead

The move is part of President Donald Trump's plan to respond after 17 students were massacred at a Florida high school last month.

Trump's administration launched a commission, chaired by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, to explore school safety measures.

Current proposals include stronger firearm background checks, mental health programs and a recommendation that more military veterans and retired police be hired to work in schools, NBC News said.

Such schemes are a "pragmatic plan to dramatically increase school safety," NBC quoted DeVos as saying.

For now, the White House is not considering raising the minimum legal age to buy semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21, even though Trump publicly talked about that idea earlier this month, NBC added.

