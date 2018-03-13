After riding the momentum trade, tech investors take some profits

As goes tech, so goes the market.

We saw it on Tuesday. In the middle of the morning, semiconductor stocks — many of which have advanced 20 percent or more this quarter — began weakening, and the rest of the market followed suit.

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF closed down 1.4 percent, its poorest showing since Feb. 9, during the height of the craziness around inflation and volatility worries.

What does this mean? With two weeks left in the quarter, traders are nervously eyeing hefty gains in technology stocks as it becomes increasingly clear that the market leadership is very stretched.

You can understand the concern: The S&P is up 3 percent, but technology is up more than three times as much, 10 percent this quarter.

Technology is now roughly 26 percent of the market capitalization of the S&P 500. That has attracted enormous amounts of short-term momentum money that will be quick to pile in but also quick to pile out, particularly around the end of a quarter.

It's not just semiconductors, which as a group are up 14 percent. Anything associated with social media, cloud computing or cyber security has also risen in the mid-teens in the last several weeks, based on the returns of ETFs tracking the sectors: