Airlines canceled most flights to and from Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday, as another powerful winter storm bringing heavy snow and high winds struck the region.

More than 870 flights into or out of the main New England airport were called off, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. Dozens more were canceled from New York-area airports and throughout the Northeast due to the storm.

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that it had suspended operations in and out of Boston. American Airlines on Monday called off its nearly 200-flight Boston schedule for Tuesday and warned of the potential for other flight cancellations around the Northeast.

American and Delta's cancellations include its hourly shuttle service between Boston and New York's LaGuardia.

Airlines including American, Delta and JetBlue are waiving ticket-change fees for travelers affected by the storm. Southwest said passengers won't pay additional fees for a date change. The airline doesn't charge date-change fees but passengers generally have to pay more if the fare is higher on the new travel date.

Airlines will often cancel flights ahead of time to avoid stranding passengers and crews, which can lead to further delays if employees are not in place to work when flights resume. Delta said it expected operations to be nearly back to normal on Wednesday, depending on the condition of runways.

A nor'easter last week prompted airlines to call off more than 2,400 flights.