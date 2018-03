On Tuesday, economic data is set to dominate investor sentiment — particularly the releases concerning inflation.

At 6 a.m. ET, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index is due out, followed by a whole batch of core consumer price index (CPI) data, scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Meantime on the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is due to auction $65 billion in four-week bills and $13 billion in 30-year bonds.

Aside from economic news, investors around the globe wait for more news from the U.S. administration. Last week, President Donald Trump signed two declarations which would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The tariffs are expected to take effect in the coming weeks and will see a 25 percent charge placed on steel, and 10 percent levy on aluminum — Canada and Mexico however are exempt. Investors remain concerned that countries around the world may strike back because of the tariffs.

No members of the Federal Reserve are scheduled to speak Tuesday.