Cramer's lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience   

The Walt Disney Company: "I think patience is required because of the Fox deal, but here's what I have to say about Disney: it ain't going away. It's going to get strong. But don't look at it every day. It requires patience."

RH: "[CEO] Gary Friedman's doing the right thing, but you may have to buy [shares] a little bit lower if it gets there. But wow, Gary, what an operator."

ImmunoGen: "It's made too much of a move. It's up real big – 52-week high. We've got to wait for a pullback. And by the way, I like Regeneron again."

Advanced Micro Devices: "I think it's stalled right here but [CEO] Lisa Su is doing a great job. Don't forget, she's going up against Nvidia and Intel. That's not easy competition."