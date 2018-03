Obama admitted that taking time to check in with herself isn't easy: "As women, this can be challenging because we're not always taught to do it," she said. "We feel like it's somehow selfish."

Instead of feeling guilty, Obama has come to understand the bright side of focusing on herself first. "I've learned that when I actually put myself on the priority list along with everyone else in my life, it actually benefits them, too," she said.

During last year's inaugural Obama Foundation Summit, Obama said that being "ruthlessly efficient" and "fiercely organized" were key to getting anything done.

"I have to plan my happiness. That's the thing, we think happiness just happens and it can, but you've got to work in some happiness too," she said at the Summit.