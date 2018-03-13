Quarterback Kirk Cousins could soon become the highest-paid player in the NFL.

While no final decisions have been made, he will likely sign a three-year, fully guaranteed $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN reports. The $28 million per year Cousins would earn is slightly more than Jimmy Garoppolo's $27.5 million per year.

Cousins, who earned $23.9 million last season, is easily already a multimillionaire, but you wouldn't guess it based on what he drives: a dented GMC Savana passenger van with more than 100,000 miles on it. He and his wife bought it from his grandma for $5,000 in 2014.

"It's better to buy appreciating assets than depreciating," Cousins told Kevin Clark of The Wall Street Journal in 2016. "No yachts, no sports cars."

The starting quarterback makes a good point. The moment you drive a new car off the lot, its value depreciates by about 20 percent.