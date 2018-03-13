Japan's regional banks are struggling, but analysts like other parts of the sector

Regional banks — those mid- and small-sized lenders that mostly serve the population outside major cities — have seen a decline in their profits from core lending and fees. In the financial year ended March 2017, more than half of those banks lost money on that business segment, Reuters reported.

More than 100 regional banks face dwindling prospects of growing their loan portfolios, due to the country's rapidly aging and shrinking population. Their margins are also squeezed by the Bank of Japan's long-running negative interest rate policy.

Regional lenders, which together account for around 40 percent of Japan's outstanding loans, have turned to other businesses such as securities trading to boost their bottom lines. That could expose Japan's financial sector to new risks, noted Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at IHS Markit.