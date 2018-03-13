Billionaire Richard Branson: 3 reasons you should let your employees work remotely

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson has a message for fellow business leaders: Your employees want flexible work arrangements.

Branson was introduced to flexible work in 2005 after the birth of his first child. "I found myself out of a job," he writes in a recent blog post." Not because I didn't have the right skills, or experience, or commitment to my employer, but because I wanted to spend an extra day each week with my family."

Like many others, the billionaire says that he was clueless about flexible work until he needed it himself. However, he has since become a staunch advocate for this type of work. In a previous interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Branson revealed that he was able to spend ample time with his kids when they were young because he's a "great believer in delegation and working from home."

In fact, he worked from the Branson family's houseboat at the beginning of his career instead of a remote office. "The kids would literally be crawling around the floor," he said. "I might be changing a nappy [or] or having a meeting." As a result, he says his family is extremely close.

But a flexible work policy is just as beneficial for businesses, Branson writes in his latest blog post. Though the list of advantages are endless, here are Branson's top three reasons why employers should get behind the concept of flexible work: