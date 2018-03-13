The Nasdaq sprints to a higher open on Wall Street after seven-day win streak

The GOP-led House Intelligence Committee ended its probe into Russian involvement in the 2016 election. It released an initial finding that there was "no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy" between the Trump campaign and Russia. (CNBC)



President Donald Trump will be met with protests today as he visits eight towering prototypes of his planned wall in California. It'll mark his first visit to California as president amid growing tensions between his administration and the state over immigration. (AP)



The White House said it fully expected a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to take place, even though Pyongyang has yet to comment publicly on the possibility of a summit. (Reuters)



During an event Monday, President Trump said once again he wanted a "phase two" of the tax cuts on top of the law Republicans passed in December. He previously joked about "phase two" while speaking to GOP lawmakers in February. (CNBC)

Larry Kudlow, CNBC senior contributor and longtime economist, is the leading contender to head Trump's National Economic Council and would take the job if offered it, CNBC's Jim Cramer reported. The president has not formally offered the job.



Airlines have canceled more than 700 Boston flights scheduled for today ahead of another strong winter storm that's threatening to dump more than a foot of snow on the Northeast. A nor'easter last week prompted airlines to call off more than 2,400 flights. (CNBC)

Saudi Aramco is increasingly looking to just float locally, as plans to list on an international exchange hang in the balance, Reuters reported, citing sources close to the matter. On Monday, it was reported its IPO could be delayed until 2019. (CNBC)

The deaths of about 250,000 Americans from cardiovascular disease each year may be linked to lead exposure, a new study found. In previous studies, researchers had assumed that low levels of lead in people's blood wouldn't increase the risk of death. (USA Today)

Alphabet (GOOGL) CEO Larry Page's autonomous flying taxi company unveiled its commercial plane called Cora late yesterday. In 2016, Page invested in two flying car start-ups. One of those was Kitty Hawk, which is developing Cora. (CNBC)



