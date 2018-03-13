The European Union should unite in response to any U.S. tariffs on its steel and aluminium exports — and it could retaliate alongside nations from outside Europe, the French economy and finance minister told CNBC.

"I think the first is to have a common response from the member states from the European Union," Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. But then, if other countries want to take part in the EU response, "of course, we are kind of open to these discussions."

He called for "European forces to think about common concern, a common response, and to deliver a response if necessary."

Le Maire's comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump announced last week a proposal to raise import taxes to 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. The tariffs could particularly hurt car exporters and construction firms in countries around the world that are on the tariffs list.