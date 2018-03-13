Trump: Larry Kudlow has 'good chance' at replacing Gary Cohn as top economic advisor

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Larry Kudlow has a "good chance" to take over as his top economic advisor.

"I'm looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly," Trump told reporters as he prepared to depart for California. "I think Larry Kudlow has a good chance."

Trump also said he was "speaking to many others" about possibly filling the role.

Gary Cohn, who had held the position, left the White House last week after a disagreement with Trump over tariffs on aluminum and steel imports.

The president's remarks on Kudlow came a day after CNBC's Jim Cramer reported that Kudlow, a longtime CNBC senior contributor and on-air personality, is the leading contender to take over as director of the National Economic Council. Kudlow, a former Wall Street economist and free trade advocate, would take the job if Trump offered it, Cramer also reported.

Kudlow criticized Trump's decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, and lamented that Cohn left the White House, However, Kudlow applauded the administration's decision to give tariff exemptions to Canada and Mexico.

In his remarks Tuesday, Trump said he would welcome disagreement from Kudlow.

"We don't agree on everything, but in this case I think that's good," Trump said. "I want to have different opinions. We agree on most. He now has come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating point."

Trump has tied the exemptions for Mexico and Canada to ongoing negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement, which the president has threatened to scrap unless the U.S. can secure what he sees as a better deal.

Kudlow declined to comment on Monday's report from Cramer.