New GOP poll shows Trump's base wants the wall, but they'll take Dreamers, too

President Donald Trump's visit to prototypes of his border wall in California on Tuesday is a down payment on a key campaign promise to his base. New polling suggests Trump voters would also back another controversial pledge the president has yet to fulfill: protecting the so-called Dreamers.

A survey slated for release today by Republican polling firm TargetPoint Consulting found 86 percent of Trump supporters would approve of a deal that increased border security in exchange for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants covered under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. Only 10 percent of Trump voters opposed such a compromise.

The poll defined Trump supporters as those who voted for him, approve of his performance and plan to cast a ballot for a Republican in the midterm elections. The survey also showed the president's base does not consider tying the border wall to DACA to be a deal breaker. Just 3 percent said they would withhold their vote for another GOP presidential candidate in 2020 if Trump supported the compromise.

"When it comes to a deal on Dreamers and the border, if the president leads and puts his shoulder behind it, our research concludes that his base will follow him almost universally," said Michael Meyers, president of TargetPoint.