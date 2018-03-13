Biggest financial market reaction from Tillerson's ouster in US dollar as greenback weakens

President Donald Trump's decision to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo is moving financial markets, with the biggest reverberation in the currency markets.

The United States Dollar Index, which measures the greenback vs. a basket of other currencies, fell as much as 0.24 percent immediately after the report. It is down 0.1 percent Tuesday.

Traders are concerned Tillerson's departure is a sign the administration will institute protectionist policies and be more aggressive in negotiating trade relationships with other countries. Tariffs historically led to U.S. dollar weakness during previous George W. Bush and Bill Clinton presidencies.

"Trump just removed another voice of reason," said Keith Underwood, former trader and head of Underwood FX consulting. "Short-term traders took advantage of people's fears over the tariffs and pushed the dollar lower."

The Washington Post first reported the news, which the president quickly confirmed in a tweet.




