Your first trade for Tuesday, March 13

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Intel.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of NVIDIA.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Alibaba.

Guy Adami was a buyer of U.S. Steel.

Trader disclosure: On March 12, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, JD, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VIPS, VOD, VRX, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, OSTK, PHM, RAD, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, CMG, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, MAT, MJNA, MSFT, NE, QCOM, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, T, UA, WDR, WHR, XRX, ZNGA.

