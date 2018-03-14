Stocks in Asia slip as trade concerns weigh

Asian stock indexes had closed lower in the last session as markets digested news of Rex Tillerson's ouster from the State Department and amid talk of potential additional U.S. tariffs. The latter overshadowed the release of better-than-expected industrial output and fixed-asset investment data out of China.

Major U.S. stock indexes all recorded declines, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling 1 percent, or 248.91 points, to close at 24,758.12.

Shares of Boeing fell 2.5 percent following news of potential trade measures, which could include investment restrictions and indefinite tariffs, being considered against China by President Donald Trump. Trump could implement tariffs on $60 billion worth of Chinese goods, according to Reuters.

The White House on Wednesday also said the Trump administration wanted China to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by $100 billion, and not the $1 billion figure Trump had tweeted last week.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of rival currencies, stood at 89.715 at 8:03 a.m. HK/SIN.

Oil prices held onto overnight gains after data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected, while gasoline inventories dropped more than forecast. U.S. crude futures edged up 0.1 percent to trade at $61.02 per barrel and Brent crude futures tacked on 0.12 percent to trade at $64.97.