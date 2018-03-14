Barbara Corcoran shares the $3,000 purchase she most regrets

Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran doesn't have to think long about the recent purchase she regrets most: "A Gucci dress," she tells journalist Farnoosh Torabi for CNBC Make It. "Oh God. I hate it. … I'm still feeling guilty about it."

The "Shark Tank" star, who made her fortune in real estate, had a feeling she'd regret buying the distinctive dress. "It's red with a stripe," she says. "It's got a striped collar, that Gucci ribbon thing going on, and I knew it the minute I bought it, it was a mistake. Because you wear it once and everyone remembers it."

The fact that she won't be able to get much use out of the dress frustrates her: "What a waste of money," she says.

It was a significant expense: $3,000 to be exact. But Corcoran, who thinks of money generally as there "to be spent," doesn't just regret the purchase because of the price tag. She regrets it because she barely got any use out of it. The dress wasn't a good long-term investment.