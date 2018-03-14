    ×

    Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm

    Broadcom CEO Hock Tan announces the repatriation of his company headquarters to the United States from Singapore as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Broadcom announced Wednesday that it is formally ending its aggressive pursuit of Qualcomm.

    The company also said it is withdrawing its slate of nominees it had presented for Qualcomm's board.

    The move comes after President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the company to abandon the proposed deal. Trump said he had "credible evidence" that the deal had the potential to threaten the national security of the United States.

    Broadcom said in a statement that it will comply with the order, although it is "disappointed with this outcome."

    The Singapore-based company said, however, that it will continue with its plans to relocate its headquarters to the United States. The company is scheduled to hold a special meeting for shareholders on March 23.

