Jim Cramer: Larry Kudlow ‘will neutralize a lot of the haters’

Larry Kudlow will be a much need addition to President Donald Trump's White House, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

The "Mad Money" host, who worked with Kudlow on the CNBC show "Kudlow and Cramer," said his former co-host had a way of arguing that made you like him even if you don't agree.

"What will happen is, he will neutralize a lot of the haters," Cramer said on "Power Lunch."

On Wednesday, sources told CNBC that President Donald Trump plans to name Kudlow, a CNBC senior contributor and longtime economist, as his top economic advisor. Cramer reported earlier this week that Kudlow was the leading contender to succeed Gary Cohn as the top White House economic advisor.