Cramer Remix: This blast from the past is in a sweet spot for buying 1 Hour Ago | 01:07

With technology stocks top of mind for investors worried about fraying trade relations, CNBC's Jim Cramer turned to one "blast from the past" stock making a serious comeback: Akamai Technologies.

From 2015 to 2017, shares of Akamai, the world's largest cloud-based content delivery platform, stayed under pressure, out of favor on Wall Street and unable to bounce back.

Now, the stock is up 64 percent since its August 2017 lows, with the web content giant boasting high-profile clients like Adobe, Fox and IBM.

"While there are a few reasons for Akamai's recent strength, the main one is that an activist got involved last December, Paul Singer's Elliott Management, and Akamai has embraced their ideas almost lock, stock and barrel," the "Mad Money" host said.

Elliott Management, which took a 6.5 percent stake in Akamai, has pushed the company to cut costs, add independent directors to its board and explore strategic opportunities such as potentially putting the company up for sale.

"My view? Akamai has some extremely valuable assets, and Elliott will ... keep helping bring out the value of the enterprise, and if that value peaks or stalls, then I think the company will be put up for sale," Cramer said.

"The bottom line? The only thing better than a turnaround is a turnaround that's getting juiced with steroids by a very smart activist firm," he continued. "That's what's happening at Akamai and it's why I like the stock right here, especially since it pulled back a few points from its highs last week, giving you an excellent entry point to do some buying."