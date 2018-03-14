Here are five top stock ideas from Morgan Stanley including Disney, Cisco

Morgan Stanley revealed its favorite stock picks to its clients, predicting big gains for several stocks this year.

These are "the firm's best stock recommendations," Morgan Stanley's research team wrote Wednesday. "Selection criteria is simple - stocks that we expect to outperform the market in the next 3-6 months based on specific catalysts such as a change in industry fundamentals, a positive EPS surprise, or new product introduction."

The firm called the basket of ideas its "Fresh Money Buy List."

Here are five overweight-rated stocks recommended by Morgan Stanley on the list, along with the firm's current price targets.