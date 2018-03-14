Goldman Sachs' president has gigs as a DJ around the world

Goldman Sachs announced Monday that the company has tapped David Solomon to be the sole president and chief operating officer of the investment banking firm starting April 20th. This move paves his way to succeed Lloyd Blankfein when he retires as CEO as early as the end of this year.

While Solomon, 55, may spend his days negotiating deals and spearheading one of the world's most powerful investment banks, he has a surprising hobby: disc jockeying.

Under the moniker "DJ D-Sol," Solomon spins dubstep records at elite clubs all over the world. His Instagram shows that his most recent gig occurred in late January at the trendy New York hotspot Up&Down. Meanwhile, his Fleetwood Mac remix was recently featured on SiriusXM.