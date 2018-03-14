VISIT CNBC.COM

Goldman Sachs' president has gigs as a DJ around the world

Sean 'Diddy' Combs & David M. Solomon at the Room to Read for Impact On Global Education at 2017 New York Gala.
Goldman Sachs announced Monday that the company has tapped David Solomon to be the sole president and chief operating officer of the investment banking firm starting April 20th. This move paves his way to succeed Lloyd Blankfein when he retires as CEO as early as the end of this year.

While Solomon, 55, may spend his days negotiating deals and spearheading one of the world's most powerful investment banks, he has a surprising hobby: disc jockeying.

Under the moniker "DJ D-Sol," Solomon spins dubstep records at elite clubs all over the world. His Instagram shows that his most recent gig occurred in late January at the trendy New York hotspot Up&Down. Meanwhile, his Fleetwood Mac remix was recently featured on SiriusXM.

His disc-jockeying gig has also taken him to the Bahamas where he rang in the New Year. Six months prior, he performed for beach revelers celebrating Independence Day at an outdoor bar called Nipper's. "Great fun this weekend spinning at Nipper's in Great Guana Cay," he wrote on his Instagram. "Beautiful day and fun crowd celebrating the 4th."

Last September, the financier joined a roster of DJs performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards hosted in London. "Great night and a great show," he wrote on Instagram.

In March, he teamed up with SiriusXM DJ and producer Liquid Todd to perform at an outdoor pool party at the ritzy W Hotel in downtown Miami.

To show just how seriously he takes his craft, Solomon posted a photo on his Instagram with the caption: "Starting to play around with vinyl. Old school and lots to learn but very cool." These days, most DJs use either laptops or digital turntables.

The banker has also been photographed with musicians like rapper Sean Combs and discussed the music business with talent manager and record label owner Scooter Braun at the Goldman Sachs Innovators Summit last fall.

"David's always believed that having a wide range of outside interests leads to a balanced life and makes for a better career," Goldman spokesman Jake Siewert told The New York Times last year. "He's preached that regularly to younger employees in the firm and tries to lead by example."

Though it's unclear whether Solomon is paid for his musical performances, he's probably not in it for the money. According to career site Payscale, the average DJ makes roughly $40 an hour.

In comparison, Solomon currently receives an annual salary of $1.85 million and annual variable pay, according to Fortune, and filings show he received $10 million worth of restricted stock in early January.

