Plan for the best; prepare for the worst.

That's a key combo for financial success, according to a new Ameriprise survey spanning five age groups. The financial firm polled 3,019 adults ages 30 to 79 who have at least $100,000 in investable assets.

The bulk of respondents — 95 percent — described themselves as confident in their financial future, and 78 percent say they're doing better financially than other people their age. Across generations, respondents commonly described financial success as having a sense of security and being able to provide for their family.

Yet 8 in 10 also told Ameriprise they have experienced a significant setback in the past five years that had a negative effect on their finances. (See chart below.) Many also cited worries of future financial challenges like a job loss, poor health or market volatility.