Pareteum Appoints Dr. Francisco Ros and Mr. Manjot Mann to its Newly Established Strategic Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM), ("Pareteum" or the "Company"), the rapidly growing Cloud Communications Platform company, announced today the establishment of a Strategic Advisory Board, which will be filled with senior industry experts and leaders. The first two appointments to the Advisory Board are Dr. Francisco Ros, a leading expert with deep domain experience in communications and mobility technologies, as demonstrated by his extensive experience in the private and public sector, and Mr. Manjot Mann, a telecommunications market leader currently with the most successful MVNO in the world.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Ros, stated, "I am delighted to be appointed to the Strategic Advisory Board of Pareteum Corporation. I have followed the company for several years and served on the Board of Director's in the past. At this point, it is clear that Pareteum's technology is going to be highly disruptive in our industry, creating significant revenue-enhancing opportunities for new and existing market players. I am particularly impressed with the successful restructure undertaken by Mr. Turner in the past 18 months. My return to the restructured company is motivated by my desire to support the new Pareteum to capitalize on a genuine opportunity and become the dominant leader in this fast-moving market."

Mr. Manjot Mann, stated, "The market is seeking MVNO and IOT solutions and I believe the Pareteum platform, team and opportunity are in perfect alignment. I am looking forward to aiding in the success and thought leadership of the company throughout the world. Particularly in Asia Pac the telecommunication industry is embracing new ways to fill the network."

Hal Turner, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum, commented, "Our establishment of a Strategic Advisory Board, signals that we recognize the need for advisory and guidance based upon the successful executive experience from within each region of the globe where we operate and provide services. There is significant value and opportunity for companies that can extract and deliver financial and operating results by controlling, integrating and leveraging the supply chain for software services, mobility and communications platform services. This is the business of Pareteum, which we are currently doing well, and now with the addition of Francisco and Mann to our TEUM, we have every expectation of doing even better. We welcome Francisco and Mann and look forward to the strategic counsel and advice that they will bring to the company as they help us to execute on our ambitious plans for dramatic growth with sustained profitability and cash generation."

