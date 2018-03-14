Russia's presidential election: A simple guide to the vote

The presidential election on March 18 will see Russia's registered voters — around 110 million people, as of 2016, out of a total population of 142 million — head to the polls.

If no candidate gains a majority in the first round of voting, a second round will be held later. This is rare in Russia and not expected this time, particularly as Putin is so far ahead in opinion polls.

"While President Vladimir Putin's electoral victory is a foregone conclusion, the Kremlin is keen to boost electoral turnout to increase legitimacy," Otilia Dhand, senior vice president at Teneo Intelligence, said in a note Monday.

"This, however, is unlikely to be successful: the latest polls suggest that voter participation will fall well below the Kremlin's unofficial target of 70 percent."