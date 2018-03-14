Stocks are seeking gains at the open on Wall Street after a late Tuesday sell-off

Democrat Conor Lamb is the apparent winner of a House seat in Pennsylvania's Trump country by a razor-thin margin, an upset that gives Democrats a boost as they try to take control of Congress later this year. (CNBC)



* Conservatives double down on tax push ahead of midterms (CNBC)

President Donald Trump's administration is considering a tough new trade package against China that would include indefinite tariffs, investment restrictions and possibly visa restrictions on Chinese travelers, a source told CNBC.



* Why there are no real winners in a trade war (CNBC)

Ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced he will give up his responsibilities and officially leave the job at the end of the month. He added he will focus on an orderly transition for Trump's new choice to lead the State Department, CIA Director Mike Pompeo. (CNBC)



* Tillerson and Cohn are the latest CEOs to stumble in DC (WSJ)

* Firing Tillerson, Trump starts to mold cabinet in his image (NY Times)

* Here's what Trump's pick for top diplomat has said on Russia, North Korea, Iran and Trump's tweets (CNBC)

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are disagreeing with the Republican colleagues on the panel who say they don't see any evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia. The Democrats believe there is "significant evidence." (AP)

Thousands of students across the U.S. are planning walkouts today to demand action to end gun violence. The student walkout marks one month since the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people. (USA Today)

United Airlines (UAL) has apologized for the death of a passenger's dog after it was stored in an overhead bin on a flight from Houston to New York's LaGuardia Airport. The company will refund the cost of the tickets and pay for a necropsy. (CNBC)

Iconic U.S. retailer Toys R Us is in the process of drafting the court motion for its liquidation plan, a source told CNBC. A liquidation will most likely result in the closing of all of Toys R Us' 800 stores in the United States.

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit plans to ban all cryptocurrency-related advertising, according to Google ad executive Scott Spender. He told CNBC that Google is approaching cryptocurrencies with extreme caution because of the potential for consumer harm.