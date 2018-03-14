    ×

    Politics

    North Korea often provoked Trump with nuclear tests and missile launches during his first year in office. Here is a timeline

    • Under Kim Jong Un, North Korea has conducted its most powerful nuclear test and launched its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile.
    • Kim has fired more missiles than his father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung launched over a period of 27 years.
    • Here's a timeline of North Korea's brazen missile tests during President Donald Trump's first year in office.
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 23, 2016.
    KCNA | Reuters
    Under third-generation North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the reclusive state has conducted its most powerful nuclear test, launched its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile and threatened to send missiles into the waters near Guam.

    Since 2011, Kim has fired more than 85 missiles and four nuclear weapons tests, which is more than what his father Kim Jong-Il and grandfather Kim Il-Sung launched over a period of 27 years.

    And while it remains to be seen whether the unprecedented summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will actually take place, it is clear that North Korea, the only nation to have tested nuclear weapons this century, has been very busy perfecting its missile arsenal.

    Starting with the most recent, here is a look at North Korea's defiant rocket launches in 2017, which often provoked angry responses from Trump:

    The North conducts its third intercontinental ballistic missile test with a new missile

    A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017.
    KCNA | Reuters
    November 28, 2017: North Korea unveils its largest and most powerful rocket in its third intercontinental ballistic missile test.

    The Hwasong-15 or KN-22 missile is believed to have a range capable of hitting the entire continental United States, according to estimates from the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

    Following the launch, Pyongyang issues a statement saying the Hwasong-15 is "capable of carrying a super-heavy nuclear warhead."

    The rocket flies for 53 minutes and lands within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

    Another missile flies over Japan

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017.
    KCNA | Reuters
    September 14, 2017: For the second time in under a month, the North fires a second Hwasong-12 missile over Japan, the Associated Press reports. The rocket travels 2,300 miles, which is further than the previous missile launched on August 28.

    The intermediate-range missile is launched from Sunan, the location of Pyongyang's international airport and the origin of the earlier missile that flew over Japan.

    North Korea conducts its most powerful nuclear test

    September 3, 2017: The rogue regime carries out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, saying it detonated an advanced hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile.

    And while the U.S. has yet to verify that the weapon was a hydrogen bomb, experts widely agree that the detonation created an explosion exceeding previous North Korean nuclear tests.

    The recently tested bomb is estimated to have an explosive yield of 120 kilotons which equates to a blast created from 265 million pounds worth of TNT, according to Norsar, a Norwegian geoscience research foundation.

    A North Korean missile flies over Japan

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017.
    KCNA | Reuters
    August 28, 2017: A South Korean military official says the Hwasong-12, a North Korean intermediate-range ballistic missile, was fired around 5:57 a.m. local time.

    The official says that the missile flew for about 1,678 miles before it splashed down into the Sea of Japan.

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the missile test is a "serious and grave threat to Japan." Abe adds that he would ask the United Nations to up the pressure on Pyongyang.

    The North sends three missiles near Japan

    August 26, 2017: Kim's regime launches three short-range ballistic missiles into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to U.S. and South Korean military.

    South Korean military leaders say the missiles were fired from a site in the eastern province of Gangwon. Two of the KN-21 missiles fly approximately 150 miles before falling into the sea while the other missile blows up almost immediately.

    North Korea launches its second intercontinental ballistic missile

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July, 5, 2017.
    KCNA | Reuters
    July 28, 2017: Kim Jong Un is "two for two" on intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

    Nearly three weeks after the North's first ICBM test, Kim launches a second Hwasong-14 rocket to prove once more that the U.S. mainland was within his reach.

    The second ICBM flies further and for longer than the missile tested on July 4. The most recent Hwasong-14 missile took flight for 47 minutes and traveled a distance of about 620 miles, South Korean military officials told Reuters.

    The latest test shows that the North's missile capabilities and arsenal are much more developed than previously believed.

    North Korea conducts its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile test

    Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017.
    KCNA | Reuters
    July 4, 2017: In a clear message to the Trump administration, North Korea conducts its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, test while the U.S. celebrated Independence Day.

    The missile has an estimated range in excess of 6,200 miles, making it capable of reaching most of the continental U.S., according to estimates from the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

    The North's state-run news agency KCNA says that the "almighty ICBM rocket" was a Hwasong-14 missile. The South Korean military says the missile flew for approximately 40 minutes and traveled more 578 miles.

    North Korea launches several anti-ship cruise missiles

    June 7, 2017: Less than a week after the United Nations passed a fresh round of North Korean sanctions, Kim's regime fires four land-to-ship missiles off its east coast.

    And while the North has been reportedly developing anti-ship missiles since the 1990s, the Kumsong-3 missiles first appeared in a DPRK propaganda video in June 2014.

    The existence of these rockets undoubtedly adds a new threat to maritime activity in the Sea of Japan.

    Kim conducts ninth missile test and unveils new missile

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a ballistic rocket test-fire through a precision control guidance system.
    KCNA | Reuters
    May 28, 2017: Kim unveils a new short-range Scud-class ballistic missile ahead of North Korea's ninth test of the year.

    During its flight test, the KN-18 missile demonstrated a range of around 280 miles before it fell into the Sea of Japan.

    Pyongyang fires a second missile 11 days after South Korean leader takes office

    May 21, 2017: The KN-15 (Pukkuksong-2) missile, which was first launched by the North earlier this year, flies for 310 miles before landing outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

    The brazen missile testcomes nearly two weeks after South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office.

    The two nations remain at war despite a truce ending their 1950-53 conflict.

    Kim Jong Un successfully tests a long-range ballistic missile

    The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    KCNA | Reuters
    May 14, 2017: After several attempts, Pyongyang conducts a successful test of the Hwasong-12. The missile is launched from a location near the city of Kusong and flies for approximately 30 minutes.

    North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency calls the missile a "new ground-to-ground medium long-range strategic ballistic rocket," and says it was "capable of carrying a large, heavy nuclear warhead."

    Reacting to the test, the White House issues a statement saying that North Korea has been "a flagrant menace for far too long."

    The North fires its fourth straight dud

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of his country's own Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017.
    KCNA | Reuters
    April 29, 2017: U.S. and South Korean officials say a North Korean ballistic missile failed shortly after it was launched. The missile flies for 15 minutes before it breaks up during flight.

    The launch marks the fourth straight unsuccessful missile test since March.

    The test follows since-fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's remarks that failure to curb the North's ballistic missile program would lead to "catastrophic consequences."

    The hermit kingdom celebrates its first leader's birthday with a bang and a bust

    April 16, 2017: The day after a massive North Korean military parade celebrating the birth of North Korea's first leader, Kim Il Sung, the regime fires another Hwasong-12 ballistic missile.

    The missile explodes seconds after it was launched.

    Kim fires a missile on the eve of U.S. and China summit

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    KCNA | Reuters
    April 5, 2107: On the eve of a summit meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korea fires a ballistic missile from its east coast.

    The launch is believed to be the first test of the Hwasong-12, a liquid-fueled intermediate-range ballistic missile, with an expected range of 2,800 miles.

    However, the missile flies for approximately nine minutes and 40 miles before it spins out of control, according to a U.S. Pacific Command statement.

    The North attempts a missile launch, but it explodes almost immediately

    March 19, 2017: U.S. and South Korean military officials confirm a failed missile test on Wednesday from the North.

    "We confirm that North Korea has launched one missile from Wonsan airbase this morning and failed," a South Korean military official tells NBC News. "We are in the process of analyzing the type of the missile."

    North Korea fires four ballistic missiles 

    March 6, 2017: Kim's regime launches four ballistic missiles from the Tongchang-ri region near the North's border with China. Three of the missiles land in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

    "The launches are clearly in violation of Security Council resolutions. It is an extremely dangerous action," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says after the North's test.

    North Korea debuts a new medium-range ballistic missile

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, May 22, 2017.
    KCNA | Reuters
    February 12, 2017: Not even a month after Trump's inauguration, North Korea launches a new medium-range ballistic missile.

    The KN-15 (Pukkuksong-2) is launched from the North Pyongan province and travels 310 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan.

    The Pukguksong-2 is believed to have a solid-fuel propelled engine, which is capable of faster launches. The only other known solid-fuel missile in North Korea's arsenal is the short-range KN-02, according to the Missile Defense Project.