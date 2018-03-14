Trump Organization lawyer reportedly signed porn star gag-order documents

A Trump Organization lawyer was involved in efforts to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing gag-order documents it had viewed

Those papers, provided by Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti, were signed by Jill A. Martin — a lawyer for the Trump Organization according to a now-unavailable LinkedIn profile and The State Bar of California.

Avenatti said the involvement of Martin suggests that Trump knew about the non-disclosure agreement, even though the president had tried to distance himself from the case, according to NBC News.

Trump Organization didn't respond to CNBC's request for comment, but told NBC News in a statement that "the company has had no involvement in the matter."

Reports emerged earlier this year that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid Daniels — whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford — $130,000 in exchange for her silence about claims of an affair with the now-president.

But the president denied those affair allegations and White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said Trump was not aware that Cohen had paid Clifford.

