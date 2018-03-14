Trump plans to name Larry Kudlow his top economic advisor, replacing Gary Cohn: Sources

President Donald Trump plans to name Larry Kudlow as his top economic advisor, sources told CNBC.

Trump could announce his decision to choose Kudlow as his National Economic Council director as soon as Thursday. The president offered the economist and senior CNBC contributor the job on Tuesday night, and Kudlow accepted, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Kudlow, 70, would replace Gary Cohn, who resigned last week after losing his fight against tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Kudlow advocates for free trade and generally opposes tariffs.

When Cohn left, Kudlow expressed his disappointment with the move. On Tuesday, the president said he would welcome disagreement from Kudlow if he chose him for the post.

"We don't agree on everything, but in this case I think that's good," Trump said. "I want to have different opinions. We agree on most. He now has come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating point."