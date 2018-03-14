Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory

[The stream is slated to start at 3:55 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give remarks on Wednesday at a roundtable discussion after touring Boeing's testing and finishing facility in St. Louis.

The open-press meeting follows CNBC's report that Larry Kudlow, a longtime CNBC contributor and confidant of Trump, will be named as the successor to top economic advisor Gary Cohn.

Kudlow previously worked for the White House during President Ronald Reagan's administration. He acted as an informal advisor to Trump during the campaign.

Kudlow confirmed to CNBC on Wednesday that he had accepted the job. Like Cohn, Kudlow is a proponent of free trade. He previously called Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum a "bad omen."

Trump may also get a chance to comment on Tuesday's special election in Pennsylvania. Democrat Conor Lamb appears to have beaten Republican Rick Saccone in a razor-thin race for the House district, wiping out the 20-point Republican spread Trump received during the 2016 election.