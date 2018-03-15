Over the past six months and beyond, the spotlight on women's rights has stayed switched on. From people taking to the streets to raise awareness, to speaking out about sexual misconduct, and movements like #MeToo and Time's Up gathering momentum — it's safe to say that the gender equality discussion is here to stay.

Even though a lot still needs to be done, the CEO of a leading U.K. entertainment body spoke to CNBC on Tuesday about how the era of "the casting couch" and turning a blind eye to sexual harassment could be nearing its end.

"Fingers crossed, I think the strength and power of this movement from one side of the globe to the other is so strong, that I think the attitudes have taken an absolute swerve left," Amanda Nevill, CEO of the British Film Institute (BFI), said.

"So, I think what it's done is it has really empowered men and women to say, 'Actually, we don't want it to be like this.'"