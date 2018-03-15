Over $60 billion wiped off value of cryptocurrencies in 24 hours as bitcoin slide continues

Prices of major cryptocurrencies continued their sharp downward slide on Thursday amid closer regulatory scrutiny on the space and after Google announced plans to ban advertising related to the sector.
The market capitalization or value of all the world's digital coins stood at $310.4 billion, down from $372.9 billion a day before, according to Coinmarketcap.com, which tracks prices based on different exchanges.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, traded as low as $7,676.52 on Thursday, the lower since February 8, according to CoinDesk data. Ethereum and ripple were both down sharply too.