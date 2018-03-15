Cramer: On China trade, 'there's no distance between' Trump and Kudlow now

Larry Kudlow will be all on board with President Donald Trump's stance on trade with China, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

Kudlow is "going to follow the president's lead or he would not have been offered the job or he couldn't take the job. I think you would be fired if you didn't," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "There's absolutely no distance between the president and Larry on China right now."

CNBC has reached out to Kudlow for comment.

During an appearance Wednesday on CNBC, Kudlow, the newly appointed director of the National Economic Council, said China can expect the U.S. to take a tough stance when it comes to international trade.