    Cramer: On China trade, 'there's no distance between' Trump and Kudlow now

    • Larry Kudlow will be all on board with President Donald Trump's stance on trade with China, CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
    • Kudlow is "going to follow the president's lead or he would not have been offered the job or he couldn't take the job," Cramer says.
    Larry Kudlow will be all on board with President Donald Trump's stance on trade with China, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

    Kudlow is "going to follow the president's lead or he would not have been offered the job or he couldn't take the job. I think you would be fired if you didn't," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "There's absolutely no distance between the president and Larry on China right now."

    CNBC has reached out to Kudlow for comment.

    During an appearance Wednesday on CNBC, Kudlow, the newly appointed director of the National Economic Council, said China can expect the U.S. to take a tough stance when it comes to international trade.

    "I must say as somebody who doesn't like tariffs, I think China has earned a tough response not only from the United States," Kudlow said on "Closing Bell." Kudlow, a CNBC contributor and longtime economist, has previously called Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs a "bad omen" and said they could cause a "major calamity."

    On Wednesday, the White House confirmed Kudlow accepted the role, succeeding Gary Cohn as the president's top economic advisor. Trump offered Kudlow the job Tuesday night after other conversations between the pair on Sunday and Monday.

    Cramer, who reported Monday that Kudlow was the leading contender to take the economic advisor role, also said Kudlow will fight hard for lower taxes, "much lower than we currently have."

    House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady is talking to the administration about a possible "phase two" of the Republican tax plan. Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump hinted that there could be a second part to the tax cuts passed late last year.

    Kudlow has a "Reagan agenda," said Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money." Kudlow served in the Reagan administration. The current tax rates are "way too high for Larry. Way too high," Cramer said.

