Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia: Here's what you need to do to achieve success

Keeping up with trends, both in fashion and tech, has been crucial to Garcia's success. For 16 seasons she served as a judge on "Project Runway," a show that reinvented the way audiences interact with and think about fashion. She has written four books about fashion, each one evolving from the previous, and has approximately 4.5 million engaged followers on social media.

Before being named to Elle's top position, Garcia worked in the fashion industry for three decades. She got her start working for fashion brand Perry Ellis under head designer Marc Jacobs in the early 1990s. Garcia then made the jump to fashion journalism and climbed her way up the industry ladder from an assistant stylist position at Mirabella to editor-at-large at Elle. In 2012 she began working as the creative director of Marie Claire and in 2017, Garcia returned to Elle as editor-in-chief.

In her relatively new role, Garcia is trying to make her innovative mark. "I understand firsthand what the DNA is," she tells The New York Times of her return to Elle. "I am looking to amplify the DNA of the brand. It's bold, it's provocative, it's inclusive, democratic, it's innovative."

And while fashion trends may be her first passion, she finds industry trends particularly "fun." She says that readers today are looking for personalization and customization — and technology can make it happen. For instance, Elle's April issue will personalize 50,000 copies with subscriber's names.

"Publishing is evolving with the rise of technology and as editors, we have to embrace the opportunity to engage with audiences as a multi-platform brand," she says. "I've never been afraid of change and have embraced it. It's an opportunity, not an obstacle."