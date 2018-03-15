Europe's third-largest insurer posts record high operating profit for 2017

Europe's third-largest insurer, Generali, reported earnings largely in line with market expectations on Thursday, supported by cost reductions and an uptick in performance from its asset and wealth management business.



Here are some of the highlights from the earnings:

Full-year net profit of 2.11 billion euros ($2.6 billion), versus 1.96 billion euros expected in a consensus provided by the company.

Operating profit rose 2.3 percent to hit 4.89 billion euros in 2017, versus 4.86 billion euros outlined in an analyst consensus.

"We are very happy with these results because they are the result of two years of very disciplined execution of our plan," Philippe Donnet, chief executive officer at Generali, told CNBC on Thursday.

"Our strategy is the right one for the company in this moment. They are definitely very positive and very solid results," he added.



The Italian company, which confirmed it was on track to hit objectives set for 2018, also said it would pay a dividend of 0.85 euros a share the previous year.