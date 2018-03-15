VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Here's how much it costs a 4-person family to live in the 15 largest US cities

Here's how much it costs to live in the 10 biggest US cities
Here's how much it costs for a family to live in the 10 biggest US cities   

The cost of raising a family looks very different depending on where you are. It will cost you about $58,906 a year to raise a four-person family in Brownsville, Texas, for example, but if you move to San Francisco, California, that expense more that doubles, to $148,439.

That's according to the Economic Policy Institute's newly updated family budget calculator. The calculator shows the income a family needs in order to attain a modest yet adequate standard of living across the U.S. In other words, it measures "what families need to get by," says EPI Senior Economist Elise Gould.

The calculator factors in geographic differences in cost of living and seven main expenses: housing, food, transportation, child care, health care, other basic necessities and taxes.

"In order to keep the budgets modest, the calculator notably does not include many expenses associated with a middle-class lifestyle, such as paying off student loans or saving for college or retirement," the EPI notes.

The EPI gathered data for 10 family types in all 3,142 counties and in all 611 metro areas. Below, CNBC Make It highlighted the monthly and annual cost of living for a four-person family (two adults, two children) in the 15 largest U.S. cities. We also included the cost of two of the biggest expenses families face: housing and child care.

Cities are listed in ascending order of total cost of living.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas
dszc | Getty Images
San Antonio, Texas

Housing costs: $1,001 per month ($12,012 per year)
Child care costs: $984 per month ($11,813 per year)
Total cost of living: $6,024 per month ($72,291 per year)

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida
SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images
Jacksonville, Florida

Housing costs: $947 per month ($11,364 per year)
Child care costs: $948 per month ($11,381 per year)
Total cost of living: $6,203 per month ($74,437 per year)

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto | Getty Images
Houston, Texas

Housing costs: $1,066 per month ($12,792 per year)
Child care costs: $1,044 per month ($12,526 per year)
Total cost of living $6,226 per month ($74,718 per year)

Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas
f11photo | Getty Images
Dallas, Texas

Housing costs: $1,077 per month ($12,924 per year)
Child care costs: $1,044 per month ($12,529 per year)
Total cost of living: $6,291 per month ($75,488 per year)

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio
traveler1116 | Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

Housing costs: $910 per month ($10,920 per year)
Child care costs: $1,240 per month ($14,876 per year)
Total cost of living $6,423 per month ($77,075 per year)

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Austin, Texas

Housing costs: $1,251 per month ($15,012 per year)
Child care costs: $1,108 per month ($13,298 per year)
Total cost of living: $6,731 per month ($80,776 per year)

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana
RudyBalasko | Getty Images
Indianapolis, Indiana

Housing costs: $852 per month ($10,224 per year)
Child care costs: $1,572 per month ($18,870 per year)
Total cost of living: $6,857 per month ($82,285 per year)

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois
marchello74 | Getty Images
Chicago, Illinois

Housing costs: $1,180 per month ($14,160 per year)
Child care costs: $1,537 per month ($18,446 per year)
Total cost of living: $7,378 per month ($88,536 per year)

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona
Dreamframer | Getty Images
Phoenix, Arizona

Housing costs: $1,013 per month ($12,156 per year)
Child care costs: $1,409 per month ($16,912 per year)
Total cost of living: $7,585 per month ($91,024 per year)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
f11photo | Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Housing costs: $1,182 per month ($14,187 per year)
Child care costs: $1,574 per month ($18,893 per year)
Total cost of living: $7,680 per month ($92,163 per year)

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California
TheCrimsonRibbon | Getty Images
Los Angeles, California

Housing costs: $1,663 per month ($19,956 per year)
Child care costs: $1,223 per month ($14,672 per year)
Total cost of living: $7,691 per month ($92,295 per year)

San Diego, California

San Diego, California
SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images
San Diego, California

Housing costs: $1,682 per month ($20,189 per year)
Child care costs: $1,281 per month ($15,376 per year)
Total cost of living: $8,129 per month ($97,547 per year)

New York, New York

New York, New York
GCShutter | Getty Images
New York, New York

Housing costs: $1,789 per month ($21,468 per year)
Child care costs: $2,773 per month ($33,279 per year)
Total cost of living: $10,344 per month ($124,129 per year)

San Jose, California

San Jose, California
GerardoBrucker | Getty Images
San Jose, California

Housing costs: $2,522 per month ($30,264 per year)
Child care costs: $1,559 per month ($18,705 per year)
Total cost of living: $10,758 per month ($129,092 per year)

San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California
RudyBalasko | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

Housing costs: $3,121 per month ($37,452 per year)
Child care costs: $1,730 per month ($20,763 per year)
Total cost of living: $12,370 per month ($148,440 per year)

