How to avoid extra costs that can come with an auto lease

As both auto prices and interest rates tick upward, car shoppers might be tempted by the immediate appeal of a lease: lower monthly payments than if the car were purchased with a loan.

Yet before you commit, there are aspects of a lease to consider that go beyond the amount you shell out each month.

"All of this can be very complicated, especially when it's the first time you're looking at a lease," said Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert for NerdWallet.com. "It's good to know all the factors to consider."