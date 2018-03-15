How to avoid extra costs that can come with an auto lease

Certain costs are not negotiable. Top of the list is the residual value of the car, which is its projected worth at the end of the lease.
However, even though you are not buying the car, its purchase price can be negotiable. And the lower the price of the car, the lower your lease payments will be.
Remember that you are paying for the difference between the purchase price and the residual value. So say the purchase price of the car starts at $25,000 and the non-negotiable residual value is $15,000. If you can get the purchase price down to, say, $24,000, the amount of depreciation that you're paying for is $9,000 instead of $10,000.
Certain fees on the lease also could be negotiable, so it's worth trying to bring those costs down.
Additionally, it's worth comparing prices among different dealerships.
"Shop around and make sure you're getting the best deal, because dealerships can vary in exactly what they're offering," Palmer said.
